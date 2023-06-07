July 2, 1944 – February 17, 2023
Marion King Couch, age 78, of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed away February 17, 2023, at Billings Clinic Hospital due to complications following heart surgery.
Marion was born on July 2, 1944, in Laramie, Wyoming, to Herbert King and Dorcas (Osborne) King. She spent her childhood on a ranch near McFadden, Wyoming, before moving with her family to Sheridan. Marion graduated from Sheridan High School in 1962.
Marion spent several years in California and Colorado, before returning to her hometown in Sheridan, where she worked at Sheridan Memorial Hospital before starting her own business at a salon—forming lifelong friendships and meeting the love of her life, Thomas Couch. Tom and Marion married June 1, 1997, and lived happily together for 26 years, fulfilling their promise to each other to “marry and get old together.”
She and Tom enjoyed fishing together and serving their community, and rejoicing in their larger-than-life love for each other, their treasured friends, and growing family. Marion was a wonderful host, a fantastic cook, and her laugh was contagious—anyone who was lucky enough to be in her presence laughed until their sides hurt, knew how much she loved her people, and no one left her home hungry. She is truly missed by all who loved her.
Marion is survived by her husband, Tom Couch, her brothers, John King (Merry) and Jim King of Yakima, Washington, and sister Twyla Greub of Gillette, Wyoming; children Lisa Schweigert (Joseph), Michelle McGillivary (Christopher Lang), and Michael Radecky (Alaina); grandchildren Diana, Alyssa, Michael, Jack, Liam, Jordan, Enjoli, and Steven; and great-grandchildren Madison, Dylan, Logan, Brooklyn, Londyn, and Jocelyn; and her cherished dog, Winnie. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her sister-in-law, Barbara King.
A memorial service will be held June 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Grace Anglican Church, 1992 West Fifth Street, Sheridan, Wyoming, followed by a church reception and light lunch. Those who wish to attend the reception are encouraged to bring a dish to share as we celebrate the life of our beloved Marion.
