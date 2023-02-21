July 2, 1944 – February 17, 2023
Marion Leona Couch, 78, of Sheridan, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Billings Clinic in Billings, MT.
Marion Couch was born to Herb and Dorcas King, July 2, 1944, in Laramie, Wyoming. Her early years were spent on the family ranch near Bosler, where she attended primary school.
Dorcas and Marion's siblings moved to Sheridan in 1958. Marion graduated Sheridan High School in 1966 and went to work at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
She met Tom Couch in 1997 and were married that year. It was a marriage blessed by the Lord. They shared 26 years together.
Marion was known for her skills in hospitality and ability to make a stranger feel welcomed. She was a nail technician for many, until her retirement.
Marion is survived by daughters Lisa Schweigert, Michelle McGillvary, and son Michael Redecke. She is also survived by brothers John and Jim King, and a sister, Twila Greub.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
