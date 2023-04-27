November 8, 1926 – April 24, 2023
Marion Woods Brayton was born in Conway, North Dakota on November 8, 1926 to John Samuel (Sam) Woods and Mattie Rae McMullen. She graduated from Larimore High School, Larimore North Dakota in 1943 and from St Lukes Hospital School of Nursing in Fargo, North Dakota. She came to Wyoming as part of the Cadet Nursing Program in March 1947 to work at Fort McKenzie Veterans Administration Medical Center.
She worked on the nursing staff at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital and then for many years was the office nurse for Dr. Seymour Thickman, MD. She was a member of Holy Name Church, the Holy Name Council of Catholic Women, and the Sheridan County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed her volunteer work at the Sheridan WYO Theater, the Hospital Auxiliary and the Holy Name Thrift Store.
Marion married John Alan Brayton on November 8, 1947. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Thad John Brayton of Los Angeles, California; sister Merle Woods Lempe of Cadillac, Michigan; and brother Ken Woods of North Dakota.
She is survived by her sister, Jeanne DeAngelis of Ormond Beach, Florida; son, Mike Brayton, Gillette, WY; daughters Margi Brayton Gray, Sheridan, WY, Jodi Brayton, McLean, VA, Liz Skates, Gillette, WY, and Shannon Brayton, Gilbert, AZ; and five grandchildren, six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marion was known for her sharp sense of humor and willingness to help anyone in need. She was a good mom and was dearly loved. We will miss her on this earth.
Memorial Donations may benefit the Big Horn School athletic program, Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, and the Holy Name School Foundation.
A rosary will be held at 10:30 am, on Saturday, May 13, 2023, with Memorial Mass to follow at 11:00 am. A Reception will immediately follow in the Parish Hall. Inurnment will be at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Big Horn.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.