March 7, 1938 – July 15, 2023
Mariquita "Maria" Price passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 15, 2023. Words cannot truly define the daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend that we, who knew her, were blessed to witness.
Maria was born on March 7, 1938, to Vincente and Mariquita Santos, in Dededo, Guam. During WWII, she lost her father and other extended family members during the Japanese occupation of Guam. The island remained under Japanese control for 31 months until July 21, 1944, when the United States returned and liberated the island. The arrival of our naval fleets was a great celebration for the citizens of Guam. Her experiences led to Maria's dreams of becoming a WAVE, a branch of the United States Naval Reserve, (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service.) But God had other plans for this amazing young woman, for she met a young man from Wyoming who was stationed in her hometown. Floyd became the love of her life, and they were married months later. From there sheand her family traveled the world, making their home in Puerto Rico, Germany, the Philippines, and many other countries.
After her husband's retirement from the Navy, the couple, with their four children, moved to Sheridan, Wyoming. Landlocked living was strange for this island girl, but it quickly became home. After more than twenty years of life as a homemaker, she found much joy working at the diner in Sheridan's Woolworth Department Store. She worked a few years at the XL Steak House. She then returned to the job she loved the most as a wife and mother. Maria is preceded in death by her husband Floyd Elmer Price and her great grandson Isaac Powell, both parents, her sister Loretta and brother Vincente, Jr.
She is survived by her son Floyd Price Jr. (Terri) of Rolling Hills, WY, her three daughters, Bernadette (Terry) Powell of Buffalo, WY, Dawn (Dusty) Pierce and Alicia Russell of Sheridan, WY, fourteen grandchildren, twenty-nine great grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Maria will be on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 4:00 pm. At Immanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Rene Castillero officiating. Reception to follow; interment will take place at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Martin Luther Grammar School of Sheridan, Wyoming.
