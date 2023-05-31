October 28, 1932 – May 25, 2023
Marjorie Louise Oberg, age 90, of Rockford, Michigan, passed away on May 25, 2023 in Belmont, Michigan. She is now reunited and dancing with Roy, the love of her life and enjoying a martini.
She was born on October 28, 1932 to William and Camilla (Shineldecker) Shaddock in Bitley, MI. Marjorie began her successful career with Michigan Bell as a operator in 1952. She retired in management in 1988.
Marjorie enjoyed spending time with her brothers and sisters, tending her gardens, fishing in her ponds, and flying with Roy. She will also be remembered for her cackling hen parties with her sisters.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Christopher (Tammy) Oberg, Jeff (Kathy) Oberg, Denise (Kent) Ruesch; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Phillis Alexa; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-four years, Roy; son, Charles Oberg; parents; sisters, Avis Johnson, Dorothy Duffing, Donna Lamb; and brother, Joseph Shaddock.
The funeral service will be 11:00 am Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Pederson Funeral Home, 127 N Monroe St., Rockford, MI 49341. There will be a time of visitation with the family one hour prior to the service. The burial will take place in the Lilley Township Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Association for the Blind & Visually Impaired, 456 Cherry St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 or to Faith Hospice, 8214 Pfeiffer Farms Drive SW, Byron Center, MI 49315. Please share your memories of Marjorie online at www.pedersonfuneralhome.com.