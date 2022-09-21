August 5, 1928 - September 15, 2022
Marjorie May Riddle, 94, of Sheridan, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Big Horn Rehabilitation and Care Center.
Marjorie was born on August 5, 1928, to Milford and Mildred Liggett in White River, SD. She was one of ten children. Marjorie loved baking bread and giving it away to neighbors. She was well liked and a giving person.
Marjorie is survived by her brother Bruce Liggett of Belle Fourche, SD; two sons John Fann of Sheridan and Ken Fann (Marcie) of Lander; Granddaughter Courtney and Grandsons Travis, Patrick, Russell and Strider. She is also survived by Stepson Mark (Danielle) Riddle of Buffalo and many nieces and nephews.
