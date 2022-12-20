February 12, 1965 – November 23, 2022
Mark John Benepe, age 57, died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Oregon, due to complications of leukemia. His husband, Kerry Ridley, was at his side.
He was born in Sheridan, Wyoming on February 12, 1965, to James and Sheila Benepe. He attended school in Sheridan and then went on to study at the University of Wisconsin in Stevens Point. He and his husband Kerry have been together since 1991, and lived in Portland, Oregon.
While growing up Mark enjoyed learning to cook with his mother, skiing at Antelope Butte and being part of the Sheridan High school swim team. Mark worked at an auto parts distributorship, and completed many projects with Kerry on their homes. He loved to travel with Kerry, and they enjoyed many trips in South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.
He is survived by his husband, Kerry Ridley, by his daughter Tyler Slagle (Will), grandsons William, Tell and Cade of Kirby, Wyoming, and his brother, Jim Benepe (Barbara) of Sheridan. He was preceded in death by his parents. A remembrance ceremony will be held in Sheridan at a later date. His ashes will be scattered by his husband in special places around the world.