November 17, 1938 – August 3, 2023
Mark R. Sackett, 84 of Sheridan, WY passed away Thursday August 3rd at home.
Mark was born in Cheyenne on November 17, 1938, to parents Richard Donald Sackett and Gladys (Condit) Sackett. He lived all over Wyoming and Texas. Mark graduated in 1957 from Big Horn High School.
He met Judy Miller in 1959 and married on July 28, 1962. They were married for 60 years before her passing on this past Easter Sunday. Mark loved the outdoors, especially hunting, trapping and fishing. He was an excellent marksman and won numerous competitions over the years. He especially enjoyed teaching his big-city grandkids about all the wonderful things Wyoming had to offer.
He will be missed by daughter Patty (Stuart) Thieme, grandkids Cooper and Sallie and son Tom Sackett. He is also survived by his brother K Edward Sackett and partner Robin. He was preceded by his parents and wife.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be 11:00 A.M., Friday, August 18, 2023, in Juniper Heights in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery, followed by a reception at the Gun Club.