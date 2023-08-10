May 19, 1959 - July 18, 2023
Marla was born to Richard Glen Senier and Shirley June Watters on May 19. 1959 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She was adored by her grandparents Raymond (Bud) and Pearl Watters as well as her other grandparents Winfred and Hazel Senier. Her grandparents played a major part in her life being raised closely by the Watters. She was enrolled in ballet, baton, and Oregon lessons at a very early age. The Senier’s owned “The Bakery” and made sure she had the most beautiful birthday cakes.
Marla attended school in Cheyenne until 1976 then moved to Sheridan Wyoming to live with her mother. Marla graduated from Sheridan High School a year early in 1976. She went on to Sheridan community college for a year before she moved to Laramie Wyoming and attended U.W. Marla then attended LCCC school of nursing from 1979-1980 and became class President as well as an LPN.
Marla moved back to Sheridan Wyoming and landed a job at the VA as an LPN. She worked there for a short time as she became a loving mother to her son Clayton Onckelet. Marla was married to Roy Onckelet 1980-1988 and became the mother of her daughter Chandra Onckelet. She divorced in 1988 and moved back to Laramie Wyoming to advance to a B.S degree in social work. She moved to Pierre SD to do social work and enjoyed advocating for the children. After several years, she then moved back to Sheridan Wyoming eventually finding her soulmate Jerome (Jerry) Miller. Jerry passed away and Marla became widowed.
Marla is survived by her son Clayton Onckelet and daughter Chandra Onckelet , grandkids Jadelynn Onckelet and Mallik Young. She is survived by her brother Gary Senier, sister-in-law Patti Senier and nieces Angel Shepherd and Alysia Gorman.
Marla had a beautiful soul and touched the lives of many people with her caring nature and her sense of humor. Marla enjoyed many things but being outdoors was her favorite. She loved planting flowers, and spent a-lot of time in the mountains camping, hiking and loved to fish. Marla was very outgoing and with her charismatic personality made friends easily and was well liked. Marla will be deeply missed as a mother, a sister, and a friend. Those that knew Marla or crossed paths with her gained a beautiful blessing and will be touched by her spirit forever.
