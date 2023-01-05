July 1, 1946 – December 31, 2022
Marleen Lee Jackson, 76, former resident of Charleston, S.C., passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital in Sheridan, WY.
Marleen was born on July 1, 1946, in Swanton, Ohio to Ralph and Eilene Mitchell, and was raised with five brothers. She married Fred E. Conant Jr at a young ripe age. To her and Fred was born a son Fred E. Conant III. Throughout the years she included herself in 50’s cars and music, along with dancing, gardening. She loved bingo, crafts, playing cards and spending time with her kids and grandkids. She was kind, generous, caring, humorous and most of all strong.
Marleen is survived by her significant other Art Sanchez, son Fred Conant, daughter in law Telese Miller, grandchildren Cierra Conant, Elise Conant, Keith Conant, Isaiah Conant, Patience Conant, great grandchildren Glaidrian Tellock, Joseph Graham and Braden Conant.
Memorials to honor Marleen may be made to Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 E. Ridge Road, Sheridan, WY, 82801.
