March 16, 1960 - August 22, 2021
Marlin Doyle Geiss was born March 16, 1960 to Ralph and Joyce (Stiles) Geiss in Sheridan, WY. He married Theresa Kelley in Billings, MT on June 10, 1978. They had one daughter, Brandy Jo Geiss who was born September 29, 1978. Marlin loved old cars, Harleys, and fishing.
Marlin had two siblings, Carlene (Geiss) Braithwaite of Sheridan, WY and Raymond Geiss of Billings, MT. He is survived by his daughter, Brandy Geiss of Middleton, ID, grandchildren McKenzie, Gaige, and Laithen Jones of Middleton, ID, sister Carlene Braithwaite of Sheridan, special Uncles Lonnie Stiles and Jerry Pihlak of Sheridan, Aunts Arlene Stiles of Billings, MT, and Myrna Bybee of Buffalo, WY as well as a very large extended family of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.
