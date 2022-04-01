January 17, 1934 – March 16, 2022
Martha Louise Bergman passed away at her residence Wednesday, March 16, 2022. She was born in Bayfield, Colorado to Elbert Aaron and Phebe Ruth (Logan) Shelhamer January 17, 1934. She was one of a four girl cheerleading squad at Bayfield, High School. After graduation she attended business school in Denver, Colorado where she stayed with a Jewish family. Her first job was a Telephone Company Clerk in Durango, Colorado and that is where she met Clarence Roy Bergman. They dated for 2 months and were married November 21, 1951.
She was an avid reader. Her favorite author was Beverly Lewis. She enjoyed working jigsaw and crossword puzzles, crocheting, knitting and sewing. Some of her sewing projects included suits, wedding, bridesmaid and prom dresses. She helped her “sister” friend, Hazel Snelling, make a jacket that was worn by Johnny Carson’s band leader, Doc Severinsen, on the Tonight Show.
She was an active member of the churches they attended. She played the organ during song services and sometimes at weddings. She loved music and played piano for the Chorus at Watson Junior High School in Widefield, Colorado. When her son, Tom, was a student at Janitell Junior High in Widefield she worked as a Library Teacher’s Aide.
Martha and Roy belonged to the Germania Club in Colorado Springs, Colorado. They danced with the Schuhplattlers (wearing traditional costumes) at events including Octoberfest. When they moved to Sheridan, Wyoming in 1994 they also danced at the Polka Club. Roy became a member of the Elks. Martha often helped count cards on Bingo nights.
Martha worked in Sheridan at the Salvation Army Surplus Store and as an Office Assistant at the Davis & Cannon Law Firm.
Martha is survived by her daughter, Georgia, two sons Lonnie (Bonnie), and Tom; 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; 5 siblings and their spouses; her husband, Roy; and first grandchild, Mark (Tony) Ellner.
She was laid to rest by her husband in the Elks section of Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 4, 2022; 11:00 a.m. at Sunrise Assembly of God, 570 Marion Street, Sheridan, Wyoming. Pastor John Jackson will be officiating.
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Onlince condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.