Martin Charlebois

June 12, 1954 - December 17, 2020
Martin was born on June 12, 1954 to Anthony and Verna Charlebois (Henjum) in Minot, ND. He attended school in Minot, graduating from Bishop Ryan High School. He attended Minot State University where he studied speech pathology, special education and elementary education, graduating with a degree in Elementary Education. He also attended Northern Arizona University, receiving a Masters Degree in Elementary Education with an emphasis on Curriculum and Instruction.
During his college years in Minot, Marty worked at the Barley Pop Bar where he was a close friend to many. He started his teaching career at Moencopi Day School on the Hopi Reservation in AZ. He also taught in MT at a one room school in Kirby, MT (his dream job), Crow Agency, Hardin and Wyola. In Sheridan he taught at Central Middle School and substitute taught at many other Sheridan schools. While teaching, he worked summers at Star Liquor eventually making that his full-time job until he took a job with Sheridan Manor in the Activities Department. After retiring, he continued to volunteer at Sheridan Manor, enjoying his relationship with both his staff friends and the residents.
Marty married Pam Emerson, also from Minot, on New Year’s Eve in 1986. They have one son, Emerson John ‘J’ Charlebois. He and Pam also raised their foster granddaughter, Anya Haynes (Fritz).
Marty loved to cook and was especially talented at stir fry. He enjoyed working in the yard and garden, playing cribbage and most of all playing with his grandchildren. He loved his dog and cat. In his younger years he enjoyed riding bike, cross country skiing, drinking beer and socializing with friends.
Marty is survived by his wife, his son, J (Katherine) Charlebois and grandchildren Breann, Avery and Kaia Charlebois as well as his granddaughter Anya (Colton) Haynes (Fritz) and great granddaughter Josalynn Haynes, his sisters, Judy Charlebois and Christie Charlebois both of Thief river Falls, MN, Michelle (Gary) Gieser of Logan, ND and brother Marc Charlebois; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Marty was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John Charlebois and sisters Catherine ‘Kitty’ Faydo and Joan Charlebois.
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.