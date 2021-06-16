May 17, 1943 - May 26, 2021
Martin William Rosenthal, 78, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Kindred Hospital in Westminster, CA.
Marty was born on May 17th, 1943 in the Bronx, New York to Dr. Harry Rosenthal and Sylvia (Dooley) Rosenthal. When Marty was three years old, his family moved to Sheridan, Wyoming. While growing up in Sheridan, Marty spent his summers working on his Grandpa William’s ranch. He attended Sheridan High School, where he played on the Broncos’ basketball team. He graduated in 1961.
After high school, Marty moved to California where he met his wife Carol (Chassar) Rosenthal. For their nearly 56 years of marriage, Marty always showed his love for Carol. Together they raised four children: Jeffrey, Jennifer, David, and Michael and took great pride in their 13 grandchildren.
In the mid 1970’s, Marty started a career at Pro Service Forwarding, an international import/export company. He spent the next 35 years travelling the world working to expand the company. Through his travels, Marty met many people with whom he remained friends even after retiring in 2010.
Family meant everything to Marty. One of his greatest joys was being a “Pop Pop”. He was fortunate to live close to his children and grandchildren as well as his sister Martha (Rosenthal) Baker who just recently moved back to Sheridan. This allowed him to be involved in all aspects of their lives including early morning soccer games, mid-week dance recitals, and every single birthday party at the “Pizza Place”.
Marty continued to keep in contact with many relatives and friends from Wyoming. He enjoyed travelling back to Sheridan for family vacations, high school reunions, and seeing relatives.
Marty also enjoyed playing golf as much as possible. He was very active in the Orange County golf community, belonging to both the Brunswick Golf Club and the David L. Baker Senior Men’s Club. He competed in monthly tournaments that included both local and overnight trips. Through his passion for golf, Marty formed many friendships that lasted for years.
Marty will be remembered as a sweet and caring man who always put his family’s needs first. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A small family service will be held on Sunday, June 27, 2021.