January 6, 1939 – December 18, 2022
Marvin Drobnick of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed peacefully on December 18th 2022 to join his wife, Delta, who preceded him to heaven. He was born on January 6th, 1939 in Paonia, Colorado.
He met his wife Delta in 1956, and when Delta's family moved to Perryton, Texas, Marvin soon followed, and the two married in 1958. Their first child, Timothy, was born in Texas, before Marvin and Delta relocated to Sheridan, Wyoming, where their other children, Marvella, Samuel, and Lila were born.
Marvin worked for the Wyoming Highway Department, and then, for many years, at Boyd's Supermarket. Marvin was a founding member of the First Assembly of God church in Sheridan, where he assisted with the construction of the building and served many terms on the board of deacons. He was also a member of the Gideons International Organization for more than 50 years where he served in various leadership roles.
Marvin enjoyed spending time with his family and often called his children and grandchildren just to say hello. He was never found without a joyful smile and a strong cup of coffee. Marvin will be fondly remembered by his many family and friends for his kind nature and quick humor; his family continues to live out the example he set as a faithful disciple of Jesus Christ.
Marvin leaves behind his four children, Timothy of Columbus OH; Marvella of Sheridan, WY; Samuel of Denver CO; and Lila of Portland OR. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Timothy Jr., Mindy, Caleb, Dillon, Karisa, Shanda, Larissa, Ellen, Haley, Megan and Thomas, as well as six great grandchildren.
Services will be held on Saturday, December 31st at First Assembly of God church located at 1045 Lewis Street.
The family would like to offer their deep appreciation to the staff of Greenhouse Living in Sheridan, who provided excellent care for both Marvin and Delta.
