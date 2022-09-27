September 2, 1922 - September 22, 2022
Mary Chesmore Johnson, the Matriarch of five generations and affectionately known as Ahma, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 22, 2022 with family by her side.
Mary was born September 2, 1922 at the King’s house in Buffalo, WY, to Floyd A. and Attela E. (West) Chesmore. She grew up on the family’s farm on Box Elder Creek near Ucross. There, Mary learned the value of hard work, kinship, friendship and neighbors helping neighbors. She also learned the importance of having some fun in life. When she and her siblings were not busy tending their chores or attending school, they explored the prairie, pole vaulted over sagebrush and used fences as balance beams.
While Mary was in High School, her family moved to St. Ignatius, MT, where she graduated. Shortly after she graduated, the family moved again to Florence, MT. From there she traveled to other towns in the West working jobs to help the war effort during WWII.
Her travels brought her back to Buffalo, WY, where she met Charles H. Johnson. They soon married and had four children: Joseph H., David C., Della J. and Herbert P. Johnson.
In 1962, Mary and Charles divorced and she and her four children moved to AZ to be closer to her mother. She attended beauty school in Tempe, AZ which opened up a job opportunity in Grand Junction, CO.
In 1972, she moved back to AZ to the little town of Camp Verde where she helped run the small, local newspaper.
In 1978, Mary moved to Sheridan, WY, and worked several odd jobs before she took in her mother and provided care until her mother passed. That is when Mary learned she had a knack for caring for the elderly and started doing in-home care for other folks in the Sheridan and Buffalo area.
In 1986, Mary moved to Grandview, WA, where she worked multiple odd jobs until she retired.
A few years into her retirement, Mary began traveling between WA, WY, MT, and AZ to share her time with her family. In 2016, she permanently settled in Sheridan, WY, where she resided until her death.
Mary enjoyed her hobbies of quilting, sewing, crocheting, knitting, rug making, gardening and playing solitaire. Her family and friends were blessed recipients of her many talents.
She was a bright spot, an inspiration and a strong shoulder to lean on for those who knew and loved her. She will be greatly missed.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Attela (Attie) Chesmore (WY), her brothers Earl Wolfe (MT), Howard Chesmore (Belgium), her sisters Jean Lea (UT), Helen Lebert (AK), Lena Wolff (MT), and Eleanor Chesmore (WY), her sons Joseph Johnson, and David Johnson (AZ), her grandsons Byron Johnson, Darwin Johnson, and Jayon Johnson (AZ), and her daughter in-laws Ella (Joseph) and Libby (Herbert) (AZ).
She is survived by her sister Emily Lanier (MT), her daughter Della (George) Graf (WA), her son Herbert Johnson (AZ), her grandchildren Charlotte, Linda (Mark) Brenneman (WY), Charles (Brandis) Johnson (AZ), Erika (Logan) Carr (WA), Pierce and Kylanna Johnson (AZ), 14 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be laid to rest at the Quiet Rest Cemetery (aka Little Piney Cemetery) near Story, WY on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 10:00 am.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.