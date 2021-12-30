September 15, 1946 – December 28, 2021
Mary Elizabeth (Liz) Crilly Gale passed away on December 28, 2021, surrounded by her children. She was born on September 15, 1946, in Lincoln, Nebraska to James M. and Dorothy Felix Crilly. After living in Hastings, Nebraska, Liz (or Mary Liz to many) and her family moved to Story, Wyoming. Liz attended Story Elementary and went on to graduate from Sheridan High School. While in High School, Liz worked for her grandparents who owned Lodore Supper Club. She was a natural hostess and always had a welcoming smile for anyone who approached her.
Liz attended Sheridan College where she met her husband, John Gale. They were married on August 26, 1967, at Holy Name Catholic Church. John and Liz moved to Laramie to attend the University of Wyoming. The couple moved back to Sheridan in 1970, when John went to work for his father, the owner of Quick Printing. Liz worked at BHJ Insurance. She and John later purchased Quick Printing from John’s parents and operated the print shop until retirement. They sold the shop to their son, Matt and his wife in 2010.
Liz and John were blessed with two sons, Matthew and Christopher. Liz was a room mom at Coffeen School, shuttled kids to baseball, basketball and football practice and games. Any and all kids were welcome at the Gale house. The Gales along with many other families often went on ski trips, camping trips and other adventures together.
Liz was involved on several boards, committees and helped countless businesses and brides during her 45 years at Quick Printing. Not ready for retirement, Liz worked as a secretary at Holy Name Catholic School for eight years, and at Babe’s Flowers for three years. She enjoyed both jobs tremendously. She was a very active member of Holy Name Catholic Church until she became ill in 2019.
Mary Liz is survived by her husband John; sons Matthew (Nadine); and Christopher (Andi); and two wonderful grandsons-Zachary and Nicholas. She has two brothers-Jim and Tim and was preceded in death by her brother Mike and her parents. Liz is survived by the best nieces, nephews.
Mary Liz wants to be remembered as someone who loved to laugh and a woman of faith. She loved attending Mass at Holy Name Catholic Church and enjoyed socializing at book club and playing cards. She would encourage everyone to always have a sense of humor and a sense of faith.
A viewing will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M., Thursday, January 6, 2021, at Sheridan Funeral Home, 1423 O’Dell Court, Sheridan, Wyoming.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held.
Please join her family for a reception at 4:00 P.M. on Friday, January 7, 2021, at the Elks Lodge 520, 45 W. Brundage, Sheridan, Wyoming.
Memorials to honor Liz may be made to the Wyo Warrior Foundation, Attn: Scott Robinson, 1100 Leopard Street, Sheridan WY, 82801, or the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.