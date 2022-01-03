Mary Elizabeth (Liz) Crilly Gale died Dec. 28, 2021, surrounded by her children.
A viewing will be held from 1–6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Sheridan Funeral Home, 1423 O’Dell Court, Sheridan, Wyoming.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held.
A reception will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Elks Lodge 520, 45 W. Brundage, Sheridan, Wyoming.
The Gale and Crilly families want to ensure the health and well being of everyone. We understand if you cannot attend the services due to the current Covid situation. We encourage condolences and well wishes would be sent to the funeral home if you cannot attend as the family would love to hear from you. Although not required, we respect choices to wear a mask, and social distancing will also be respected as much as possible.
Memorials to honor Liz may be made to the Wyo Warrior Foundation, Attn: Scott Robinson, 1100 Leopard Street, Sheridan WY, 82801, or the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.