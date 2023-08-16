June 22, 1943 – August 2, 2023
Mary Ellen Kinnaman Kuzara passed away at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, Montana August 2, 2023.
Mary was born on June 22, 1943, at Reynolds Nursing Home in Sheridan, Wyoming to Henry Doan Kinnaman and Regina May Demerle Hale.
Until age 22 she lived and worked with her parents mostly in the Big Horn/Beaver Creek area, training horses for Archie Nash and doing ranch work for the Hilman Ranch, and quitting school in about her junior year to help her parents farm their small ranch.
August 27, 1965, she married James C. Bocek and moved to the ranch on Dutch Creek where she raised three children, Michelle, James, and Jennifer while helping on the ranch, growing huge gardens, and planting a forest of trees around the house, most of which are still there. June 16, 1989 Mary and James divorced.
Mary went to work at a shoe store in Sheridan and was PostMistress at the Wyarno Post Office.
February 14, 1992, she married Michael J. Kuzara who stayed with her until her last breath. In those 32 years she battled severe diabetes. She received a transplanted kidney and pancreas in 1995 and lived a fairly normal life until first the pancreas failed and then the kidney. In 2015 Mary received another transplanted kidney and on May 17, 2017, moved from the ranch to her last address at 25 Indian Paintbrush Road, Sheridan.
Survivors include her husband Mike, 3 children: Michelle Ostler of Sheridan, James K. Bocek of Tehachapi, California, and Jennifer Bennett of Buffalo, 5 grandchildren and one great granddaughter, her sister Rose Kinnaman of Sheridan and many, many friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, an older sister Ruth, a younger sister Donna and a half-brother Chuck Hale.
One of her favorite trees will hopefully be transplanted to Mount Hope Cemetery near Big Horn as a living memorial where a memorial service is planned for June 22, 2024.
Any donations in Mary’s name can be made to the Mount Hope Cemetery maintenance fund at PO box 566, Big Horn WY. 82833 where the Kinnaman family maintains a family plot.
