September 6, 1925 – February 4, 2023
Mary Gwen Brayton, 97, a lifelong resident of Sheridan, died on February 4, 2023. She was born in Mullan, Idaho on September 6, 1925, to Edward Shellinger and Viona Wood. She grew up in Sheridan graduating from Sheridan High School in 1943 and from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Denver, Colorado in 1946. She was employed as an office nurse for Dr Fred Araas, MD and for Dr Thomas
Hogarty, MD but spent most of her nursing career as a staff nurse for Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
She married Donal Clair Brayton in Sheridan in 1946. He preceded her in death in 1990. She was also preceded in death by her parents, an infant son and daughters Donna Brayton of Sheridan & Kathleen Brayton of Laramie, sister Virginia McBride of Buffalo and brother Edward Phillip of Fairbanks, AK.
She was a member of Holy Name Church, the Secular Franciscan Order, Holy Name Council of Catholic Women, Sheridan County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and the Hospital Foundation. She loved her volunteer work for her church, Lunch Together Soup Kitchen program, and Hospital Auxiliary. In 1995 she was named “Volunteer of the Month” by her church.
She loved her family, her nursing career, and the family cabin in the mountains.
She is survived by her daughters; Patricia Berry of Tuscumbia, AL, Susan Brayton of Sheridan, Kerry Brayton of Sheridan and Barbara Brayton of Billings, MT and eight grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may benefit the Holy Name School Foundation or the Sheridan County Memorial Hospital Foundation.
A public viewing will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 10:00 am at the Holy Name Catholic Church. Rosary will start at 10:30 am with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Interment will immediately follow in the Elks Section of the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. A reception will follow back in the parish hall.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.