Mary Gwendolyn Brayton, 97, Sheridan, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Westview Healthcare Center. A public viewing will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church. Rosary will start at 10:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Interment will immediately follow in the Elks Section of the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. A reception will follow back in the parish hall.