Mary Holstedt, 99, of Sheridan, died Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at her residence. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church in Sheridan. A reception will immediately follow in Westminster Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family has encouraged memorial gifts to the First Presbyterian Church, 2121 Colonial Dr., Sheridan, WY 82801 or to the Robert and Mary Holstedt Scholarship, Sheridan College Foundation at 307-675-0505. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.