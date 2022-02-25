January 29, 1923 - February 19, 2022
A memorial service for Mary Holstedt will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the First Presbyterian Church in Sheridan. She went to be with her Lord on Feb. 19, 2022, just 3 weeks after celebrating her 99th birthday.
Mary was born Jan. 29, 1923 in Cheyenne, WY to James and Julia Mothershead. She was educated in the Cheyenne schools and graduated from Cheyenne Senior High School in 1940. She enrolled in the University of Wyoming and became a member of Kappa Delta Sorority there.
While at the University she met Bob Holstedt from Sheridan. At the onset of World War II he enlisted in the Army Air Corps. They were married in Shreveport, LA in August of 1942. Following the end of the war, they returned to the University where she finished up her BA Degree in English and Bob finished up a Law Degree. They moved to Sheridan to set up his law practice and to raise their family.
They were members of the Presbyterian church. Mary taught Sunday school, was active in Presbyterian Women, played in an early bell choir, and was an ordained Elder. She loved her church family and considered the members all as family.
She was a member of Chapter B of P.E.O. for 70 years, held all the offices, and treasured her sisters there. She was also a member of the Friday Book Review Club for 30 years.
Mary was a big fan of the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Sheridan Broncs. She was also very interested and supportive of Sheridan College and the education they provided. And she loved going to the mountains to enjoy seeing all the wildflowers there.
Her greatest love in life was her family. She loved all of them equally and considered her children’s spouses as her own children as well! Mary was very involved in and supportive of all their activities - musical and athletic. She played the piano, enjoyed listening to Bob play his trumpet, and passed on the gift of music to all her family. She was so caring and interested in everyone. She especially enjoyed being around her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her children Marianne Bibbey (Tom) of Powell, WY, John Holstedt (Christine) of Sacramento, CA, Brooke Holstedt of Sheridan, WY, and Craig Holstedt (Susan) of Kansas City, MO, 10 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Bob, and her husband, Bob.
In lieu of flowers, the family has encouraged memorial gifts to the First Presbyterian Church or to the Robert and Mary Holstedt Scholarship at Sheridan College.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.