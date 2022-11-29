November 22, 1945 – November 14, 2022
Mary Honor Mahoney, 76, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at her home in Sheridan, WY.
Honor was born in Casper, WY to J. F. “Barry” and Ada Jane Mahoney on November 22, 1945. Following her graduation from Natrona County High School, she received a degree in Education from the University of Wyoming and moved to Sheridan with her husband. In Sheridan, Honor, as she was known professionally, began her career with the State of Wyoming Department of Family Services as a Social Worker and spent more than 30 years serving and supporting families in the area. After her retirement, Honor worked part-time at Kraft Jewelry and Sheridan Fulmer Public Library for several years.
Known as “Poogli” to family and friends, a nickname her dad saddled or blessed her with when she was a toddler, Honor was the middle child of five kids, serving as a quiet and calming bridge between her oldest and youngest siblings. In that high-energy household, she took refuge in books as an adolescent and remained a reader all her life.
Honor’s love affair with sammies (Samoyeds) began in the late 1970’s, when she agreed to take in Kara C for a relative who moved to another state. Between Kara C and Tori, her most recent sammie who she had to let go in 2021 at 14, Honor invited sammies into her home for more than 40 years. Tori and most of her other pups were rescue dogs.
Honor was content and happy living with her “poopers”, as she called all dogs, and walking them in Kendrick Park. In her later years, she added casual birdwatching to her hobbies, noting bluebirds, collared doves, black-capped chickadees and red finches among her backyard visitors.
As an avid consumer of news, she was concerned about the state of US and global politics, the threat of climate change and other current challenges. She calmly shared her informed observations with family and close friends and balanced her news intake with an appreciation of everyday life experiences and opportunities to share her often-humorous insights on these goings-on.
Honor is survived by two sisters, Ann Mahoney of Mill Valley, CA and Kerry Mahoney of Cheyenne, WY, and a brother, Jerry Mahoney of St. Gallen, Switzerland. She was preceded in death by her sister, Sheila Colgin, of Plano, Texas.
Her family will gather for a private memorial at a later date.
Contributions in Honor’s name are welcome for the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 East Ridge Road, Sheridan, WY 82801, or Idaho Black Bear Rehab Inc., 6097 N Arney Ln, Boise, ID 83714.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.