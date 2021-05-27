On Flag Day, July 14th, 1939 Henry and Laura Engelhaupt welcomed Mary to their family. She joined siblings, Joe, Richard, and Evelyn in a family whose privilege in life was being raised by loving, caring and devoted parents who taught them the value of humility, courage, responsibility, and above all else, work ethic.
After leaving high school, Mary spent her life building a real social network stretching from Sundance, WY to Sheridan, WY and across Northern Idaho. As she journeyed through life, she built deep and special friendships every step of the way, based on love and respect. Never one to stop, she spent her life working, picking huckleberries, baking and canning, gardening, and tending to her family, friends, and neighbors.
On April 14th, Mary rejoined Henry, Laura, Joe, and Richard; all who preceded her in death. Her sons honored their mother’s wish by foregoing services upon her passing. Rather, they are planning a celebration of her life on Sunday, June 13th, 2021 at Tony’s Restaurant in Coeur d’Alene, ID. Mementos of Mary will be raffled and auctioned off, with proceeds supporting her favorite organizations. David and Doug are anxious to see you and hear your favorite memories of their loving mother.