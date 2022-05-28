Mary Jane (Tolland) Lucas, 83, formerly of Sheridan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Born in Toledo, Ohio, Mary Jane was the daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline (Kluczynski) Tolland and sister of Joseph Tolland, Jr. She was a graduate of Whitmer High School, a veteran of the United States Navy Hospital Corps and the Pennsylvania Air and Wyoming Army National Guards, and a licensed practical nurse and registered EMT.
Mary Jane spent her life in service to others. She raised four children while working as a nurse in Pennsylvania and Sheridan, WY at the VA Hospital, Sheridan Manor Nursing Home, and Sheridan Memorial Hospital (hospice and in-home care). In Sheridan she was an active volunteer with CASA, American Cancer Society (introduced the Look Good Feel Better program to North Central Wyoming), American Red Cross, and Sheridan Area Search and Rescue.
For two summers as a teenager in the 1950s Mary Jane crossed the country on her own in a Greyhound bus, from Ohio to Montana, to work at the S/R Ranch in Big Timber. The experience was a highlight of her life and shaped her independence and drive. It also taught her cowboy campfire lullabies that she would sing softly in a rocking chair to her young children. At age 60, she boldly joined the Peace Corps and spent over 12 years in Africa serving two-year volunteer tours in the most remote villages of Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda, and Ghana, specializing in developing simple but effective techniques for rural HIV/AIDS awareness, wound care, hospice, and community outreach. She also worked for the American Refugee Committee in South Sudan during its civil war, dodging bullets to care for civilians and soldiers alike. She created a rural home-based care model for use anywhere in the world and presented at the 5th Annual International Conference for Home Community Care for Persons Living with HIV/AIDS, in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Her years volunteering in Africa were her personal passion and the culmination of a life of altruistic service.
Mary Jane was known to take charge and get things done by educating, empowering, and inspiring. She exuded compassionate kindness and lived life with unfailing optimism. “If you can’t make someone feel better, make them feel special,” is her quote and how she operated. She cared deeply for her family and friends, and for the poor, sick, and neglected. She was selfless, funny, hard-working, kind, and no-nonsense; always putting others first, going the thoughtful extra mile, and rarely able to sit idle. She was adored by everyone she met and that is no exaggeration!
Mary Jane loved sugary tea, ice cream, cowboys, puppy breath, the beauty and tiny details of nature, brisk walks with a happy dog, the mountains and ranch country of Wyoming and Montana, evening TV after a long day’s work, the music of Roger Whittaker, Josh Groban, and Andrea Bocelli, dancing the Hokey Pokey with African schoolchildren, creating a delightful garden out of a pile of dirt, and spending well-earned downtime adventuring with each of her children. A longtime parishioner of Holy Name Catholic Church, she believed in the benevolence of God and the reward of heaven for leading a giving life, and with no doubt, she has earned her angel wings and is shaking things up on high.
Mary Jane is survived by her former husband, James E. Lucas; her sons, Dustin, Andrew, and Jason Lucas, and her daughter, Monica Anderson; five grandchildren: Gunner, Mitchell, Brandon, Paetra, and Kira; and nephew and nieces Rick, Therese, and Janice and their children.
Family and friends will gather in Sheridan this summer to celebrate Mary Jane’s incredible life—date to be announced. To share memories or stories of MJ, be notified of the celebration date, and/or contribute (in lieu of flowers) to a Mary Jane Lucas memorial fund, write to CelebrateMJ@yahoo.com.