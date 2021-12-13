Mary ‘Janie’ Smith, 67, of Sheridan, died Nov. 26, 2021, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital with family by her side. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Dec.19, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at Big Horn Mountain Eagles, 1760 Commercial Ave. in Sheridan. Please stop by and have a drink with us. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janie’s name to Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 E. Ridge Rd., Sheridan, WY 82801, Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue, 1850 Gabrielle Ct., Sheridan, WY 82801 or The Inside Voice, P.O. Box 465, Dayton, WY 82836. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.