June 6, 1954 - November 26, 2021
Mary ‘Janie’ Smith, 67, of Sheridan, WY passed away on November 26, 2021 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital with family by her side. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 1 pm – 4 pm at Big Horn Mountain Eagles, 1760 Commercial Ave. in Sheridan. Please stop by and have a drink with us.
Janie was born June 6, 1954 to Paul and Lois Madzia in Sheridan, WY. She attended Linden Elementary School and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1973. She married Ed, her high school sweetheart in September of the same year. They made their home in Sheridan where they raised their two children Dawn and Doug.
Janie worked at a variety of places over the years. From Superior Laundry to owning a video store to Big Horn Meat and Easter Seals most recently, Wyoming Girls School, where she retired from in 2020.
When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed the mountains, camping, fishing, traveling and any drive her and Ed took. She was also an avid crafter. Wherever she went, she always had a bag of knitting or crocheting with her. It wasn’t uncommon to see Janie crocheting while her and Ed were cruising through the mountains in their Can-Am. She was also making crafts to sell in the annual bazaars, which was a favorite pastime that she was excited to get back into after retiring. Janie was also an avid seamstress and really enjoyed sewing and quilting. She prided herself in her handmade Christmas gifts that she shared with her family. She touched many people’s lives and was always supportive of her children however she could be as they navigated through life.
Janie is survived by her husband, Ed of 47 years; their two children Dawn (Mandi), and Doug (Sarah); grandson, Brock Oberlie; and three sisters, Donna (Bill) Stanbridge, Patty (Jim) Boyer, and Bonnie (Dave) Athey; and numerous nieces and nephews and her two beloved cats, Smokey and Silver. She was preceded in death by both her parents, Paul and Lois Madzia, and one sister, Pauline Fiedor and one niece, Becky Clark.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janie’s name to Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 E. Ridge Rd., Sheridan, WY 82801, Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue, 1850 Gabrielle Ct., Sheridan, WY 82801 or The Inside Voice, P.O. Box 465, Dayton, WY 82836.
Online condolences may be made at www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.