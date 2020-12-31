March 5, 1927 - December 14, 2020
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Mary L
McAllister on December 14, 2020 in Greeley, CO at the age of 93.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Donna (Phil) Myers of Greeley, CO; her granddaughter, Maggie (Paul) Rowe of Park Ridge, IL; grandson, Henry (Amy) Myers of Longmont, CO; great granddaughter Della Jean and great grandson Nelson William; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Ab and Ethel Rogers; husband, William (Bill) McAllister; daughter, Carolyn; 8 brothers and sisters, including Sarah Daniels. Mary will also be reunited with many dear friends whom have also passed.
She was born on March 5, 1927 in Estelline, Texas. She shared many stories of growing up along the Red River. After school, Mary moved to Amarillo where she met Bill McAllister, they married in 1946. Bill and Mary had two daughters, Carolyn and Donna, before moving to Sheridan in 1958.
Mary had started her 30 year career with Safeway in Amarillo then transferred to the Sheridan store. Many older customers will remember her from the store on Alger Street, she then helped open the store on Coffeen Avenue. She always had long lines of customers wanting to see her friendly smile and share a joke or two. Mary will be remembered for going out of her way to help her customers.
She was part of the Women’s Sewing Club, an active member of her local union, a member of the Blue Sky Saddle club with Bill, served on the entertainment committee at the Elks Club, enjoyed bingo at the Eagles, and a sponsor of the Sheridan Quarterback Club.
After spending 50 years in Sheridan, she moved to Colorado to be near Donna and family. She spent 11 years living at Parkwood Estates in Fort Collins making fast friends, and was a valuable and cherished member of the community. Mary operated a little country store there until she was 92 years old.
Her passion in life was watching sports of any kind until the very end. If “her” Broncos or Dallas Cowboys lost a game she blamed the other team, the referee, or the ball itself! Mary supported youth sports her entire life. Memorials in her honor may benefit Sheridan American Legion Baseball, PO Box 12, Sheridan, Wy. 82801
Mary touched the live’s of all she met her with her love, kindness, spirit and her humor. But what was most important to Mary was her family. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy. We are so very blessed to have her in our lives and will forever carry her laughter, humor, and kindness with us.
Inurnment of cremains will be in Sheridan Municipal Cemetery followed by a celebration of her life at a later time when it is safe for her family to travel. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be made written at championfh.com.