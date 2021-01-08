August 8, 1946 - January 6, 2021
Mary Lou Bennett “Lou” of Sheridan passed away on January 6, 2021. Lou was born August 8, 1946 in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of John Lawrence and Mary Louella (Calones) Hefner.
Lou grew up in the small community of Cowenton, Maryland, graduated from Overly High School and worked in the Baltimore area before marrying her lifelong companion Carlton W. Bennett, Jr. The mother of two children, Carlton W. Bennett III (Jennifer) and Wendy L. Justice (Shane), Lou has five grandchildren: Carlton W. Bennett IV, Korie (Ian) Harnid, Kenadie Bennett and Emilou and JonHenry Justice. Adding to her joy was holding her new great-grandson, Anderson Jax Harnid. Lou and Carlton met in Civil Air Patrol and were married in January of 1966. Lou traveled the world during her husband's military career and lived in Turkey, Italy, Japan and Germany.
Lou worked a variety of jobs from store detective to banker, retiring from Bank of America. While in Japan, Lou had a successful cake decorating and teaching business. Lou loved to travel and had many road trips with her family and friends. An active member of the First United Methodist Church in Sheridan, Lou sang in the choir, chaired the Evangelism/Missions team as a member of the Woman's Society and sat as a member of the Trustees. Lou supported the “Lunch Together Program” by cooking and serving. Lou was a member of the Red Hats and sang in the Woman's Just Harmony group in Sheridan. Lou loved the outdoors and trips into the mountains or to the ocean. She traveled East every year to spend time at Ocean City, Maryland. She loved to walk and was an aid skier into her seventies, played softball, swam and learned to square dance here in Sheridan.
Lou is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, her brother Lawrence John (Karen) Hefner, many nieces and nephews, and her best friend for life, Carol Simpkins. Her superpower was being Nana. Her faith and love of God carried her through life and into eternity.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be conducted at the First United Methodist Church at a later date.
