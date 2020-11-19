The life review of Mary Louise Backenstose
Mary Lou was born May 29, 1931 in Youngstown Ohio to Nicholas and Julia Cvetetic. After graduating from Ursuline High School in 1949, she went to work at Century Foods in the Accounting Dept. Following her position there she moved to Farmington Michigan to take a position at Sarah Fisher Children’s Home. It was while in Michigan that Mary Lou met and married Fred Backenstose, her loving husband of 68 years. Together they raised five of their six children in Michigan. Later they moved to Sheridan Wyoming where they lived for 30 years and raised their youngest son.
Mary Lou passed Monday; November 16, 2020 surrounded by family. She leaves behind her husband Fred and her six children Rick, Julie, Mitchell, Sue, Lisa, Kristofor, and granddaughter, Annie.
Funeral Mass will be held on Friday; November 20, 2020 at 2 pm with Father Prakash Sebastian officiating at Holy Name Catholic Church. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required along with social distancing. Memorial contributions in Mary Lou’s name may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 1660 S. Albion St. #916, Denver, CO 80222. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.