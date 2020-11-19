Today

Chance of a shower or two during the morning, followed by partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.