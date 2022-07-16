Mary Louise Griffin, 97, formerly of Sundance, died July 7, 2022, in Yankton, South Dakota. Memorial services will be held July 23, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Sundance United Methodist Church with inurnment to follow at Green Mountain Cemetery in Sundance. Refreshments will be provided following the service. The family would request those attending wear purple as that was Louise’s favorite color. Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.