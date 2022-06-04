April 23, 1958 – May 14, 2022
Mary Lynn Atter, 64, of Story, passed away at her home on May 14, 2022. She journeyed from this world to the promised land to be with the Lord, joining family and friends who had been waiting.
Mary was born April 23, 1958 in Riverton, WY to Loren H. and Dorothy S. Butler.
Mary grew up in Sheridan, spending every summer at her grandparent’s (Cleo Hiram and Marie Grace Butler) cabin in the Big Horn Mountains. She graduated from Sheridan High School in 1976 then went on to attend Sheridan College and the University of Wyoming. Mary worked as a contract employer for Sheridan County School District 2 (SCSD2) as a tutor for Project Youth from 1979 to 1988 at Meadowlark Elementary, Coffeen Elementary, Taylor Elementary and Sheridan High School. She also worked at Volunteers of America, creating the original Sheridan VOA Foster Care Program. Mary was a founding member of the original Court Appointed Special Advocate Board (CASA), which brought the program to Sheridan for the first time in the early 1990’s.
Mary was married to her high school sweetheart, Todd A. Atter, on May 25, 1991. They resided in Story and loved sharing time there together.
Mary worked as a paraprofessional from September 1992 to May 2022. During her 30 years as a paraprofessional, 29 years were spent serving students at Woodland Park Elementary and 1 year was spent serving virtual students for Sheridan High School. Mary was recognized for Woodland Park Classified Support Staff Member of the Year 2014-2015.
Mary enjoyed exploring the Big Horn Mountains, for many years she took a different Jeep trail every weekend. At the end of the summer of 2021, Mary remarked “I believe we traveled on every rough Jeep trail in the Bighorns.” She had clocked 12,000. miles in her beloved black jeep over the rugged jeep trails. She enjoyed going over to see the wild mustangs, 3 to 4 times each summer, watching the foals grow up year after year. Mary and Todd adopted two mustang foals that they loved raising for the next thirty-four years. Mary always wanted to walk where the road turned into 2 ft. boulders and was very steep. Also, exploring her grandparent’s land in Canada by the Lake of the Woods. Mary enjoyed reading, fly tying, fishing, skiing, collecting Boyd’s Bears with her sister, Kathy. She loved spending time in the mountains with her family and friends with the big dinner parties in the mountains. Mary loved repeating stories that grade school kids told in their funny way. Spending Christmas with her family at her parent’s winter home in Mesa, Arizona. Mary enjoyed spending time with her sister, Kathy. Laughter and mischief seemed to follow whenever the two of them were out and about. She loved spending many happy times with her two nieces, Laurie and Julia and she was very close to them. Gentle and humble, Mary was always the first to share her incredible sense of humor with everyone she encountered, always seeing the light side of situations. Mary will be deeply missed by her family and friends and her kitty, Aspen. She loved working with all the students through the years. Thank you to all the friends that believed in Mary and stayed in contact with her. Just a voice or a text of a friend or family would make her day go well.
Mary is survived by her husband; Todd, mother-in-law; Dolores Atter, sister-in-law; Colleen Calero, brother-in-law; Burt Atter (Cyndi), nephew; Eddie Atter, sister; Kathy Bosworth (Scott), two nieces; Laurie Arguello (Mark) of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Julia Hall, her 5 great nephews; Christopher, Jami, Dalton, Nikolas and Christian, her great niece; Meghan and her life long friend and cousin; John Straub (Mary Beth, Philip and Joshua) of Boston Massachusetts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Loren and Dorothy Butler, her father-in-law; Norman Atter,
and brother-in-law: Eduardo Calero and Lary Monroe.
Memorial Donations in Mary’s name may be made to: St. Francis Animal Shelter, 109 Flatiron Drive, Buffalo, WY 82834 or Welch Cancer Center, Sheridan Memorial Hospital, P.O. Box 391, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held in the Big Horn Mountains later this summer.
In Mary’s own words
Thanks to - From Me
Todd- no one could have taken better care of me- always looking out for my safety and health. Always there for me- Loved you since the day we met.
Family- All the support and Laughs-couldn’t have made it without you guys.
Friends – Checking in.
Cousin – John Straub
Welch- Whole staff- Especially Dr. Ratterman, Nina, Nurses-all the staff also Sheridan Memorial Hospital, all the great care.
School District #2 – Could not have been better to me. Through all this – gave me a chance to keep working and focus on something else. Ali Void – Craig Dougherty- Scott Stultz – Cindy McGee – Steve Mayhue.
IT WAS A GREAT RUN!
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.
