May 1, 1922 – November 16, 2022
Mary Magdeline Roswadovski Legerski, 100, of Sheridan, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Green House Living for Sheridan.
Mary was born May 1, 1922, in Monarch Wyoming to Stanley and Mildred Roswadovski. She had four siblings, Josephine Pawlus, Albena Schwabauer, William Roswadovski, and Nancy Williams.
She married George Legerski on June 21, 1941. She had three children Stanley ( Evelyn) Legerski, Edward Legerski and Jane Lindstrom; and nine granchildren Tim Legerski, Tammy Legerski, Jacque Legerski Lind, Amber Legerski, Calvin Garretson, Bronco Legerski, Cory Legerski, Jennifer Lindstrom Flannery, and Travis Lindstrom. She had 14 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great-Great Granchildren.
She was proceeded in death by husband, George Legerski; siblings, Josephine Pawlus, Albena Schwaubauer, William Roswadovski, son, Edward (Janis) Legerski, son -in law Donnie Lindstrom and grandchildren, Tammy Legerski and Travis Lindstrom.
Mary’s love was always kind.
Those hand’s of hers worked all the time.
She was a caregiver in so many ways.
Took care of her family with Love and Praise,
the elderly and children in her working days.
Her love in October was to process big game.
Made Christmas very special and sometimes insane,
there were lots of gifts for everyone who came.
The quilts she made were one of a kind.
Her hand knit sweaters would blow your mind.
The beds she made were neat as a pin.
A house so spotless for all to come in.
Always ready for a party or a dance.
She prepared plenty of good food that was just first class.
You would even be offered your beer in a glass.
Mary’s in Heaven with George on this day!
Made it to 100 but too tired to stay.
A job well done in an Awesome Way!
Enjoy your new journey with family and friends.
We will see you one day when we meet again.
Thank you mom!
Love You!
A celebration of life will be held at Kane Funeral Home on Saturday December 3, 2022, at 1:00 PM, Pastor Aaron Hughes officiating. A Reception will follow in the Kane Reception Hall.
