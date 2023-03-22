Mary Margaret Ottema, 88, died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. A memorial Mass service is at 10 a.m., Friday, March 24, 2023, at Holy Name Catholic Church, with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. A reception will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church in the parish hall. Memorial contributions to honor Ottema may be made to Welch Cancer Center, P.O. Box 391, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801 or to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.