November 12, 1934 – March 11, 2023
Mary Margaret Ottema, 88, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family who loved her very much.
Mary was born in Solen, ND November 12,1934 to Ferdinand and Barbara Schwartz of Solen, ND. She attended school in Solen. After school she worked in Mandan, ND and that is where she met the love of her life, Vernon Ottema. They went together for a time and were married on April 9th, 1954. They were married 63 years. They both worked lots of different jobs. They had Bear Lodge for 3 years. Mary also managed 2 motels in Sheridan, and she also worked at the VA for 4 years. They belonged to the Sheridan Polka Club and the Billings Polka Club. She was a Doe for 29 years and Eagles 34 years.
Mary did lots of various jobs too. She worked at Hold Name Thrift Store for 24 years and she worked at the Senior Center for 7 years. She was also on the Election Board for 30 years. She and Vernon did lots of traveling with their 5th wheel trailer for 24 years. They did everything together. They both had a good life.
She is survived by 3 children: Sandy, Mark (Sue), and Myron (Deb), 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and 2 sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon of 63 years, infant daughter, 4 brothers, 1 sister, and her parents.
A Memorial Service is at 10:00 A.M., Friday, March 24, 2023, at Holy Name Catholic Church, with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. A reception will be held at the Holy Name Catholic Church in the Parish Hall.
Memorial contributions to honor Mary may be made to the Welch Cancer Center, P.O. Box 391, Sheridan, WY 82801 or to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude, Memphis, TN
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.