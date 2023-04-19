March 10, 1941 - April 14, 2023
Mary Margit Hesla Skretteberg, age 82, of Sheridan, WY passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Born on March 10th, 1941, in Minneapolis, MN to Rev. Otto and Alma Hesla, Mary took great pride in graduating with honors from St. Olaf College; “the school on the hill”, majoring in English. Mary headed west in her prized white Fairlane for her first teaching job in Lovell, WY, where she met Leonard, her husband of 59 years. They were married in Red Lodge, MT, September 12, 1964, and moved to Sheridan in 1971. They raised their family in Sheridan enjoying time on the mountain hiking, 4-wheeling and having the best time, Mary even helped build the family cabin. She loved spending time with her family, making people laugh, gardening, and animals.
Mary was a loving wife to C. Leonard Skretteberg; mother to Kari (Dave) Tarver of Nunn, CO, Mary Kirsten “Kit” (Phil) Turner of Sheridan, WY, and Eric (Stacia) Skretteberg of Sheridan, WY; grandmother to Christian (Makayla) Skretteberg of Wellington, CO and Macie Skretteberg of Maui, HI; and great-grandmother to Daisy and Kailyn Skretteberg.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday, April 21st at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, Mary asked that donations be made to the Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue.
