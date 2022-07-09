October 21, 1941 – July 3, 2022
Mass of Christian Burial for Mary McBride, 80-year-old Sheridan and former Buffalo resident who passed away Sunday afternoon at her home in Sheridan, will be celebrated Tuesday, July 12, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Buffalo with Father Jim Heiser as celebrant. Visitation will be held from the funeral home chapel on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. A Vigil Service will be held on Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside rites to be held immediately following the Mass.
Memorial donations in Mary’s name may be made to Sheridan College Foundation, P.O. Box 6328, Sheridan Wyoming 82801. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com
Mary Bernadette McBride was born on October 21, 1941, in Brooklyn, New York to Edward and Mary Darroch. She grew up and went to Catholic Schools in Brooklyn and graduated from high school in Brooklyn. After high school she attended St. Joseph’s College in Brooklyn where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in History. She then attended St. John’s College in Queens, New York where she received a Master’s degree also in History. Mary started a PhD program in History and had completed her course work when she met Robert K. McBride. Bob and Mary were married on January 24, 1970, in Brooklyn at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and they made their home in Laramie, Wyoming where Bob was attending graduate school. In 1971 they moved to Pocatello, Idaho where Bob taught English Literature and they started a family. In 1974 they moved to Buffalo, Wyoming where Mary taught in the gifted and talented program for the Johnson County School District. Mary later took a job teaching at Sheridan College where she taught Education, Child Psychology and Children’s Literature for fifteen years. In 1997 they moved to Sheridan and Mary retired in 2005. Bob passed away in 2019 and Mary continued living in Sheridan until her death.
Mary was a member of the Catholic Church her entire life. She was on the Buffalo City Pool Board and was instrumental in restoring the Pool to its current status. She loved spending time at their cabin in the mountains, the ocean, traveling and was an avid reader. Her passion was spending time with her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Shawna McBride and her husband Jamie Crait of Laramie and Kelly McBride Rickett and her husband Jeff Rickett of Sheridan; one son Robert D. McBride of Buffalo and three grandchildren, Ethan and Chloe Rickett and Chelsea Crait and numerous loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and one sister Anne Patel.