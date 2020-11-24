October 12, 1957 - November 16, 2020
Mary Theresa Noleman passed away on Monday, November 16th, 2020. She was a kind-hearted woman with a feisty personality. She loved her sons Josh and Robert, and especially adored her “basketball team” of granddaughters. Rain or shine, her favorite place to be was on the back of Ted’s motorcycle. She is the daughter of Marjorie Kraemer, Raymond Kraemer, and Jim Barrett and was born in Salem, Oregon on October 12, 1957. She is survived by her sister Patti Gaylor, son Robert Arevelo-Noleman, granddaughter Lauren Lejeune, and partner Ted Boggess. Ted’s family: Will, Sondi, and Shelby Boggess. Frank, Chaz, and Brooklyn Boggess. Ashley, Anthony, and baby Ceci Milton. A celebration of life will be held on December 5th, 2020 at the Mountain Eagles at 4:00.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.