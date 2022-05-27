July 30, 1924 – May 17, 2022
MaryJo Reavis, 97, passed away on May 17, 2022, in Forsyth, Montana.
MaryJo was born July 30, 1924, to Ella Cathrine (Rock) Westman and Enoch Michael Westman in Sheridan, Wyoming. Raised on the Westman homestead in Decker, Montana, she attended Waddel Creek school through the 8th grade. She then went on to attend Holy Name Catholic School and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1943. MaryJo had always wanted to be a nurse so after high school she went to work for Eventide Nursing Home. She was called away to return to the Westman ranch to care for her ailing mother and stayed on to care for the ranch as well.
MaryJo married Joe H Reavis on February 7, 1964, at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Buffalo, Wyoming. In 1968 they welcomed their daughter Joella.
MaryJo was a lifelong member of the Holy Name Catholic Church. She learned to fly a Cessna plane and took her Willeys Jeep all over the country. She loved dancing, hunting, sewing, and scrap booking. She had many albums of her years growing up and spending time with the generations of hunters that would visit the ranch.
MaryJo is predeceased by her husband, Joe, her brothers, Victor and Vincent, her parents, her stepdaughter and step grandchildren and many more extended families. She is survived by her cousin Virginia, her daughter, Joella and her grandchildren Megan, Colton, Maverick, Quinton and Ashley and Travis.
Grave side services will be held May 25, 2022, at 2:00PM in the Elks section at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. A reception will be held at the Sheridan Elks Club at 3:00PM
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Champions Funeral Home, 244 S. Brooks Street, Sheridan, Wy 82801. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.