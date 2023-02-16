August 9, 1950 – February 13, 2023
Marylen Joy Krause, resident of Sheridan WY, formerly of Turlock CA passed away on 02/13/2023 at her cozy home in Sheridan. The memorial is being planned and will be shared on her Facebook when the plans are completed.
She was born in San Francisco and was the daughter of a pastor. Upon graduation of high school, she attended Bethany Bible College where she obtained a bachelor's degree in teaching. She then moved to Juno, Alaska and worked in the Juno youth village. In 1974 she moved back to California and worked as an elementary school teacher.
In 1988 she married her first husband Paul, and became a mother to her stepdaughter Ann. In 1992 she adopted her son James and was his kindergarten teacher. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and teacher. Paul passed away in 2010.
Marylen remarried in 2013 to her second husband John. John and Marylen enjoyed their life together in retirement, travelling across the country and visiting friends and family. John passed away in 2021.
Marylen moved to Sheridan to be close to family in the area. Marylen loved Sheridan and made many friends during her time there.
Marylen's middle name was Joy, and many people know her by the name Joy. She loved to sing, dance, and be around others. Her passion in life was being around children and teaching them.
She will be greatly missed by her children, siblings, and surrounding family.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.