December 19, 1943 – May 29, 2021
After a long fight Marylin Jean {Sweet} Eskew lost her battle on 29 May, 2021. She always believed GOD never gives you more than you can handle and she proved that every single day. From a car accident that left her paralyzed, through numerous illnesses, amputation of part of leg, to the cancer that took her life. Marylin tried to smile through it all. Keeping her belief in GOD - as well as her guilty pleasure, the Minnesota Vikings - as the beacon through the storms that buffeted her life.
Marylin was proceeded in death by her husband, William C. Eskew, as well her parents, James and Rena Sweet, and her youngest sister, Billie Lou Way.
Marylin leaves behind a brother, Pete Sweet, and two sisters, Joann Twiss and Sandy Cooley. As well as five children whom she loved very much. Larry {Jona} Bacon and their two kids and three grandchildren. Vivian {Clarence} Holt and their two kids and six grandchildren. William Bacon and his two kids and 2 grandchildren. Ginger Avery and her four kids and nine grandchildren, with one on the way. Marsha {Bill} Brewer and their five kids and seven grandchildren, with one on the way.
There will be a private graveside ceremony at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery on June 19, 2021 at 10 in the morning. Followed by a gathering for everyone at Kendrick Park to celebrate her life.