March 14, 1949 - May 6, 2021
On May 6th, 2021, Matt C. Diaz left to be with our Lord at the age of 72. Matt was born on March 14th, 1949 in Pearsall, Texas. He went to school in Cody and Powell, Wyoming and graduated from Powell Senior High School in 1968.
Matt was a good, hard-working employee and was employed by Circle S Sanitation for the past 25 years. He had many friends that enjoyed their favorite beverages with him. Matt will be greatly missed by them and his immediate family who loved him dearly.
Preceded in death were his parents, Sabino and Elena Diaz, brother Joe Diaz, sisters Santos Torres and Juanita Feyhl.
Matt is survived by his three sons, Matt C. Diaz of Peoria, AZ, David D. Ramirez of Powell, WY and Anthony Diaz of Cody, WY; his sisters Ramona D. Garcia of North Las Vegas, NV, Lucy D. Sandoval of Evansville, WY, Elena D. Rios of Kingman, AZ, Ilda (Vicente) Garcia of Lovell, WY; brothers Sabino (Juanita) Diaz, Jr. of Cody, WY, and John C. Diaz of Sheridan, WY. Left behind are many nephews, nieces, and grandkids.
Matt was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1160.
A graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery in Powell, WY on Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 at 1:00pm.
“Viya con Dios”
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements