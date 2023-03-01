August 5, 1978 – February 12, 2023
On Sunday, February 12, 2023, Matt Wilson, adored son, and loving father of 2 young daughters, passed away at age 44 at his home in Rozet. The Loves of his life were his little girls. His intent was never to leave them so early, but he lost his battle fighting that vicious disease of addiction.
He was born in Billings, MT, August 5, 1978, to his parents Keith and Cheri Wilson of Sheridan. His early childhood was spent on a 160-acre farm in the Flathead Valley, where he developed his love of the outdoors, building his infamous tree house, caring for his animals, and making great friends while attending Cayuse Prairie Country School. It was there he realized his aptitude for repairing small engines. After finishing grade school, the family relocated to Woodmoor north of Colorado Springs. He found his talent for playing the tenor saxophone enjoying his participation in many jazz band groups. The family moved to Sheridan in 1993 where he graduated from Sheridan High School in 1997.
Living in Sheridan he enjoyed the great outdoors as long as he was on a 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler, or 4-wheeler with his buddies, snowmobiling, skiing, golfing, and flying remote control model airplanes. He was an avid gun hobbyist, reloading and target shooting.
Matt was known by his friends for his quick wit and dry sense of humor. He had that infectious smile often accompanied by his half smirk and sparkling brown eyes. His friends were forever friends as he always had your back without question.
Matthew attended Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix receiving his Certified ASE training in Auto & Diesel Mechanics. Directly after graduation from UTI he was hired by Wyoming Machinery Company in Gillette. He began his career as a Diesel mechanic at Belle Ayer Mine advancing to a Machine Health lead man for many years. At the end of his 23-year career he was MARC Lead Master Field Tech.
Matthew married Elizabeth Hrouda in August 2013 to begin their life together in Gillette. They had two beautiful children, Sadie Louise (7) and Avery June (3). Matt loved his girls deeply and was so looking forward to a wonderful life with his family.
Matt, you are greatly missed by your children, your parents, and your loving family and friends. You left us far too soon, Matt. We miss your hugs.
Services for Matt will be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church on March 10th at 11AM. Reception will follow at the Church, 1 S Tschirgi in Sheridan.
Online condolences may be made to Gillette Memorial Chapel www.gillettememorialchapel.com. Memorials for Sadie and Avery Trust Educational fund can be sent to Cheri Wilson 14 Timm Drive, Sheridan 82801.