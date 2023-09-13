Matthew Charles Swanson, Hill City, South Dakota, died Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Omaha, Nebraska, after contracting West Nile virus.
Matthew is survived by his wife, Becky; his son Cole Swanson of Spokane, Washington; daughter Jessica and son-in-law Brett Simons of Rapid City, son Cade Swanson; daughter-in-law Sophie of Lingle; daughter Mackenzie Swanson of Hill City; and grandchildren Audrey Swanson, Landon and Oliver Simons, Truitt and Sterling Swanson.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sep. 16, 11 a.m. at Little White Church in Hill City. Lunch and Fellowship will follow. For full obituary, please visit www.chamberlainmccolleys.com.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer, South Dakota.