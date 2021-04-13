December 28, 1973 - April 8, 2021
Matthew Otis Nielsen, 47, of Sheridan, WY passed away on April 8th at home surrounded by his wife and daughters.
Matthew was born on December 28th, 1973 to James Nielsen and Loretta Dickey in Lakeview, Michigan. He was the youngest of 7 children.
He graduated high school in 1992 from Hill-McCoy High School. He joined the Army Reserves in 1991, where he attended basic training between his junior and senior year of high school. He completed his service in 1993.
In April of 1993 he met the love of his life Tonya. They had their very first date on April 8th, 1993. They soon wed on January 22nd, 1994 and later had 4 daughters. In August of 1996 they welcomed Morgan, Madison, and Mariah. In June of 1999 they welcomed their youngest Makayla.
He first picked up a guitar in 1998, buying his favorite guitar “The Mistress” in 2003, and had been playing ever since. He was taught and played with neighbor and friend Ed Richardson. He played at Whites Tavern, mainly, and he also played for fundraiser events. In 2007 they packed up everything they knew and moved to Sheridan, Wyoming, where they have felt like home ever since.
He was an active member of the Masonic Lodge #8, The York Rite, and the Kalif Shrine. In June of 2020 he became a Klown for the Kalif Shrine, self-named “Otis the Klown”. He was a carpenter his entire life. In May of 2020 he landed his dream job he never knew existed at Heritage Woodworks. He loved being outdoors working on small projects, hunting, fishing, spending time on his hobby farm, playing his guitar, spending time with friends, and most of all spending time with his wife and daughters.
Matthew is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife Tonya, his daughters Morgan, Madison, Mariah, and Makayla, his “adopted children” Bailey Bennet, Dylan Randall, Diana Larson, Khyra Maes, his “adopted grandchildren” Bobby-Dean, Samantha-Jo and James, his cousin he considered his sister Julie Renner, and his 6 siblings.
There will be a Masonic service held on April 23 at 2:00pm at the Masonic Lodge in Sheridan, WY. Following the service there will be a reception at the Kalif Shrine in Sheridan, WY.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.