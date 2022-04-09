July 26, 1937 – April 3, 2022
Max C. Montgomery 84 was born on July 26, 1937 near Pryor, OK to C.M. and Ruby Montgomery. He passed away on April 3, 2022 at 4:50pm after a short illness.
He lived on his grandmother’s Indian land near Pryor, OK until about the age of one. Then moved to Sheridan, WY. He attended grade and high school in Sheridan. He attended Sheridan Junior College and then the University of Wyoming where he received a B.S. in Civil Engineering in 1960. Later he attended California State University at San Bernardino with work towards a Master’s Degree in Public Administration.
He worked for the State of Wyoming Highway Department as a Highway and Traffic Engineer, then for the U.S. Forest Service in CA, ID and NV as a Forest Engineer and also worked for the State of Nevada as a Civil Engineer in several Departments. He opened an Engineering Consulting Company Cherokee Engineering in 1992 which he owned and operated for over 15 years.
He married in 1958 to Arlene G. Altizer and had two sons, Monty of Merced, CA. and Mark. He married again to Keith-Ann Cahill in 1997. He was proceeded in death by his father and mother; Arlene Montgomery, Keith-Ann Montgomery and his son Mark. He is survived by his son Monty M. Montgomery, his three sisters Joyce, June and Jane all of San Marcos, CA and two granddaughters, 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, American Water Works Assoc., International Congress of Building Officials, and The National Fire Prevention Assoc. He was licensed in WY, ID, CA and NV to practice Civil Engineering and Land Surveyor, also licensed in NV and a Water Rights Surveyor. He also worked on many Indian Reservation Lands providing water, sewer, roads and other public needs. He was also very proud of his Cherokee Heritage.
A Cherokee Poem:
“On the day you were born, you cried and the world rejoiced - You lived your life so that when you died – the world cried and you rejoiced.”
He was greatly loved and will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held on May 14, 2022 from 3:00pm to 8:00pm at his residence.