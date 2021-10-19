May 2, 1990 – October 8, 2021
Megan Danielle Koltiska passed away surrounded by loved ones on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colorado, 2 years after being diagnosed with mucinous ovarian cancer.
Megan was born on May 2, 1990, to parents Robert and Dawn Koltiska in Laramie, Wyoming.
Megan realized her love of horses at a young age. Through sheer determination, she became a Champion of the Colorado Hunter Jumper Association in 2005. In 2008, Megan became a graduate of Ponderosa High School, and then continued her education at the University of Wyoming, earning her Bachelors in Social Work with a minor in languages, with honors.
Upon completion of her education, Megan began traveling the world. First moving to South America, she lived in Uruguay and Argentina, and then traveled through Chili, Bolivia, Peru and Columbia. After a short return home, Megan then independently toured across numerous countries and cities in Europe. Throughout the world, Megan made many lifelong friends.
Megan made a life she loved during the past eight years of living in Sheridan, Wyoming. As a 4th generation resident of Sheridan, Megan found great joy in living on the ranch with her horses and being close to extended family.
As a developing entrepreneur, Megan had aspirations to build a thriving business focused on entertainment and hospitality in the downtown area. Most importantly, this is where she met her Fiancé Jaron Michael Mentock who she was due to wed in September of 2022. Together they were able to pursue their passions for fly fishing, kayaking, hiking, and exploring the outdoors.
While Megan lived every moment of her life to the fullest, she valued her family and loved ones above all else. Megan is survived by her mother and father, Robert and Dawn Koltiska, sister Kristine Koltiska, brother Brandon Koltiska, niece Myka Koltiska, fiancé Jaron Mentock and her beloved dog and companion, Tyler. All who knew her were inspired by her courage, humor, kindness, and love of live.
With all of the love of her family and friends, she will truly be missed, and we wait for the time when we will be reunited once again.
Megan's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 23rd, at 2:00 PM at Christ Episcopal Church, 615 Fourth Street, Castle Rock, Colorado 80104.
The service will be hosted on Zoom as well.
Meeting ID: 834 1550 2954
Password: 1906