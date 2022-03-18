May 10, 1939 – March 9, 2022
Merlin “Merle” A. Kruse resident of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed away on March 9, 2022, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital at the age of 82.
Merle was born May 10, 1939, in Selden, Kansas on the family farm. He attended School in Leoville, Kansas graduating in 1957. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1960 and was honorably discharged in 1962. Upon return from the Army, he attended Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas graduating with a degree in Industrial Arts. Merle briefly taught High School Shop classes until he started his career as an Insurance Adjuster with Crawford and Company where he worked until retirement. Over the years he was active with the Sheridan Rotary Club, Flying Cowboys RC Club, Sheridan Dartball Association and served on the Sheridan Golf Commission. In retirement he enjoyed woodworking, visiting the farm, hunting, fishing, and flying RC airplanes.
He was preceded in death by his father Lawrence Kruse, mother Josephine Kruse and older brother Robert Kruse. He is survived by his wife, Gay Kruse, daughters Carrie Pierson (Phil), Cheri Kruse and son Terry Kruse (Serene) as well as 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date on the family farm in Selden, Kansas. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.