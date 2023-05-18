August 27, 1949 – May 5, 2023
Michael Allen Nees, 73, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Sheridan, WY. Mike was born on August 27, 1949, in Forsyth, MT to parents Ehrmel Elzoo and Ama Blanche (Coleman) Nees. Mike grew up in Forsyth. He graduated from Forsyth High School in 1967.
In 1970, Mike married Francesca Hill. Together they had three daughters, Celena, Linsey and Christie. They remained good friends for many years until her death in 2020. In 1992, Mike married Carol Reimers (Hooker). They were together for twenty-two years until her death in 2014. After college and getting married, Mike went to work for Burlington Northern Railroad as a Conductor where he would spend the next 37 years until his retirement in 2007. During those years he would spend the summer months with his three daughters. Their time together took them camping and fishing in the Bighorns, boating at Lake DeSmet or Tongue River Reservoir. Many of these adventures included Mike's close friends of many years and their kids, John Owings and Dick and Jolene Worsley. Those were the good times, and many memories were made. As the years passed, Mike had a very unique bond of mutual respect and admiration with two of those boys, Perry Owings and Steve Worsley. Mike was very proud of who they grew up to be and of the men they chose to become.
Mike spent the first many years of his retirement doing what he loved, riding motorcycles and playing poker. The season for riding was never long enough for him. He would ride his bike until the snow fell and often said “if I can keep it upright, I’m going to ride it” and he did just that! He played poker every week at the Club, Eagles, Aerie #186 where he was a member for many years. The club was his favorite place. Mike was well-liked and he had some truly great friends at the club. He also had some of the most “colorful” conversations ever spoken under one roof with those friends (you know who you are) that were thoroughly enjoyed by all! With the exception of his girls, they were thoroughly grossed out.
Mike also had his three large parrots known as “the boys” who are just as colorful as he was. They brought him a lot of joy. He gave them a lot of love in return, and it was shown in his 30 years of dedication to them.
After Carol passed away, Mike had a newfound love in his life and her name was Bingo. She needed him to take care of her and that changed everything for Mike. They were brought together by tragedy, and they rescued each other. His daughters never thought they’d see the day, but she was, in fact, The Boss. He called her his Dogger. Although she had no idea what the heck a dog was, she gave him the reason he needed to get up everyday to have a purpose. They healed together and were partners in crime until the very end with her passing in 2022.
In 2018 Mike became a stroke survivor. Mike’s daughters moved his care to the Madonna Institute for Brain and Spinal Injuries in Omaha, NE where he could receive intense rehabilitation therapy and specialized care hoping Mike would have quality in his life in the years to come. He was accompanied by his daughter Linsey and his dog Bingo who were integrated into his daily therapies helping Mike immensely. After eight weeks of hard work and determination Mike walked out of the building on his own, together with Linsey and Bingo. They remained together for the next five years, living a good life.
Through the eyes of his Girls,….Dad you were our very own Superhero. Your presence in our lives was huge, never wavering. You taught us so many things. You probably never knew how much actually really stuck. The most important things you ever taught us we learned not only by the words you spoke but by who you were and by your actions…… you taught us that your word was your worth, that your handshake means something so you better make it count, that you measure respect by how you are respected when you’re not around and the best thing you ever taught us, showed us, told us and made sure we knew was that “ Dad doesn’t love anything more than he loves you three girls and Dad doesn’t lie". We lived and grew up knowing that to be true and we are the luckiest girls in the world to have you as our Dad. Over the past several years the three of us suspected Dad may have loved Bingo more than us, but we were just fine with that. Ride in Peace Dad. We love you. Love, the Girls.
Mike is survived by his daughters; Celena Nees of Buffalo, WY, Linsey Nees of Sheridan, WY and Christie Nees of Billings, MT, his grandchildren Morgyn Ivy Nees and Matthew Desmond Nees, his brother-in-law Larry Eichhorn, two sisters -in-law. Maxine Nees and Dianna Nees. Nieces, Theresa, Charlotte, Connie. Shasta, Shila and one nephew, Franklin “Bud” Dunagan along with several great nieces and nephews.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Doreen and Darlene, brother Pat, wife Carol and his children’s mother, Fran. He is also proceeded in death by his Dogger, Bingo.
In honoring Mike’s wishes, no traditional funeral will be held.
Mike’s daughter, Linsey, along with her sisters, would like to say thank you to all of my dad’s medical providers at SMH Home Health Care and Hospice, SMH Primary Care, Sheridan Orthopedic Associates, Marta Ostler, P.T. and Laura and the staff at Lincare for everything you did for my dad (and all that you taught me) over the past five years. I want you to know that it mattered.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2:00 P.M., on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Eagles Aerie #186 on North Main Street, Sheridan, WY.
Memorials to honor Mike can be made to the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 East Ridge Road, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.